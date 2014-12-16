FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB, Hitachi to set up joint venture in Japan
December 16, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

ABB, Hitachi to set up joint venture in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB said on Tuesday it had agreed to set up a joint venture with Hitachi to market high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission equipment in Japan.

Hitachi and ABB will take equity interests of 51 percent and 49 percent respectively in the joint venture, the Swiss company said in a statement.

The joint venture is expected to get underway in the coming months, subject to the necessary approvals and statutory procedures. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

