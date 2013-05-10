FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB Chief Hogan to stand down for private reasons
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
May 10, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 4 years ago

ABB Chief Hogan to stand down for private reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - ABB Chief Executive Joe Hogan is to leave the company for private reasons, the company said on Friday, adding that the CEO’s departure date has not yet been decided, and that a successor will be named in due course.

Hogan joined the Swiss industrial group as CEO in September 2008, and has invested some $20 billion to strengthen the company since then, including the major acquisitions of U.S. groups Baldor and Thomas & Betts and more recently, solar energy company Power One.

“This has been a difficult decision as I leave behind a strong and talented Executive Committee and a cohesive Board whose support I could always count on,” Hogan said in a statement. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.