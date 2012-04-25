FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB braces for weak demand in China
April 25, 2012 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

ABB braces for weak demand in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss engineer ABB ABBN.VX said on Wednesday weak demand in key markets like China and uncertainty in Europe meant parts of its business might suffer as orders beat expectations in the first-quarter.

Orders in the first-quarter were flat year-on-year at $10.368 billion, beating the $10.127 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. [ID:nL6E8FK5E9]

“As we guided after Q4, there was continued price pressure on revenues coming out of the order backlog and mix effects that impacted profitability, but we could mitigate most of that through cost savings,” Chief Executive Joe Hogan said in a statement.

First-quarter net profit rose 5 percent to $685 million slightly missing the $692 million poll forecast.

ABB is banking on a global push to upgrade electrical grid efficiency and use energy more efficiently to drive long-term demand for its products, which are used by oil, mining and utility companies.

