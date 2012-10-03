FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB Wins $115 order to support Saudi rail network
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 3, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

ABB Wins $115 order to support Saudi rail network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB said on Wednesday it has won an order worth around $115 million from Saudi Electricity Company to improve the reliability of the transmission grid that feeds major Saudi railway interconnections.

“This solution will help strengthen the transmission grid and enhance reliability of power supply to important rail links being developed in Saudi Arabia,” ABB said in a statement.

ABB said the Saudi order was the biggest it had received to date for its flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS).

The order was booked in the third quarter, ABB said.

Reporting by Andrew Thompson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.