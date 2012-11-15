FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB names new finance chief
November 15, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

ABB names new finance chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Engineering firm ABB on Thursday appointed veteran employee Eric Elzvik as its new chief financial officer, filling a vacancy left by the outgoing Michel Demare.

Elzvik, 52, is currently in charge of finances at ABB’s discrete automation and motion unit. He joined the firm in 1984 and has worked in Sweden, Singapore and Switzerland.

It was announced last month that Michel Demare was leaving to become chairman at agrochemicals company Syngenta.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley

