ABB says chief technology officer to leave
#Switzerland Market Report
May 13, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

ABB says chief technology officer to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 13 (Reuters) - ABB, the world’s biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids, said its chief technology officer had decided to leave the company for family reasons.

The Swiss company said Prith Banerjee, who joined ABB in 2012, would be leaving the firm in the next few weeks and that a successor would be named in due course.

“Prith has brought new momentum to ABB’s research and development activity,” said Chief Executive Joe Hogan. “I regret Prith’s decision to leave the company. I’d like to thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future.”

Banerjee is the third top executive to quit the firm in recent months. Last Friday ABB said Hogan would be standing down as CEO for private reasons, while ABB also changed chief financial officer just three months ago.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
