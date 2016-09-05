ABB appoints Guido Jouret as its first chief digital officer

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - ABB said on Monday it was appointing Guido Jouret as its first chief digital officer, a move designed to ramp up the power and automation company's efforts in digital technology and the internet of things.

Jouret will lead the next level of development and deployment of ABB's digital solutions for customers globally and across all businesses, Zurich-based ABB said in a statement.

Digital technology is becoming increasingly important to ABB, with roughly half of its annual sales being for products that are digitally enabled. Jouret will report directly to ABB Chief Executive Ulrich Spiessshofer when he takes up his role effective Oct. 1.

Jouret, a U.S and Belgian citizen has been chief technical officer at Nokia Technologies since April 2015, and had also worked at Cisco as General Manager of the Internet of Things division, which aims to connect billions of devices to the internet across a wide range of industries. (Reporting by John Revill)