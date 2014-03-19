FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB nets $110 million order for Saudi Arabia power infrastructure
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 19, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

ABB nets $110 million order for Saudi Arabia power infrastructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB said on Wednesday it has won an order worth $110 million from the Saudi Electricity Company to improve the power infrastructure in the country’s western region.

The order is for the supply and construction of substations that will link the Taif East Governorate, a part of the Mecca region, to the national transmission grid.

“These substations will strengthen the grid and enhance transmission capacity, bringing much-needed electricity to the region to meet growing domestic and industrial demand,” said Claudio Facchin, head of ABB’s Power Systems division.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.