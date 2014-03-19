ABB nets $110 million order for Saudi Arabia power infrastructure

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB said on Wednesday it has won an order worth $110 million from the Saudi Electricity Company to improve the power infrastructure in the country’s western region.

The order is for the supply and construction of substations that will link the Taif East Governorate, a part of the Mecca region, to the national transmission grid.

“These substations will strengthen the grid and enhance transmission capacity, bringing much-needed electricity to the region to meet growing domestic and industrial demand,” said Claudio Facchin, head of ABB’s Power Systems division.