ABB says booked $100 million Q4 order in Iraq
March 3, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

ABB says booked $100 million Q4 order in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - ABB booked a $100 million order in Iraq in the fourth quarter of 2015 to deliver a substation for a 3,000 megawatt natural gas power plant as the country seeks to expand infrastructure after decades of war and violence.

ABB’s Power Grids division, which is undergoing strategic review for a possible sale, will design, engineer and commission the substation for customer Mass Global Holding, the Swiss company said in a statement on Thursday.

In 2014, private company Mass Global announced it and Iraqi banks would finance a $3 billion, 3,000 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power plant being built by Turkey’s Enka Insaat in the Iraqi city of Bismayah. (Reporting by John Miller)

