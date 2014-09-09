FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB says wins $103 mln power order from Brazilian miner Vale
September 9, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

ABB says wins $103 mln power order from Brazilian miner Vale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - ABB said on Tuesday it won an order from Vale SA worth $103 million for electrical and automation systems at an iron ore mine in northern Brazil, as part of a major capacity expansion by the Brazilian miner.

The Swiss engineering company said it will supply a 230 kilovolt substation to connect the Vale mine to the electricity grid as well as 42 secondary substations.

The group’s share price was up by 1.4 percent at 0845 GMT after its announcement earlier in the day that it would buy back $4 billion of its shares. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

