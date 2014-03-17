FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB wins $145 million order to upgrade Britain's rail network
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
March 17, 2014
March 17, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

ABB wins $145 million order to upgrade Britain's rail network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB said it and its consortium partner UK Power Networks have won an order worth $145 million to upgrade Britain’s rail network in southern England and Wales.

The order is for the turnkey delivery of more than 30 new traction substations and is the first sizeable electrification project to be undertaken by Network Rail in over 30 years, ABB said.

The upgrade should help make services more reliable, reduce noise emissions from the railway and increase the frequency of trains, it added.

The first substation is expected to be commissioned in 2015 and the project should be completed in 2017, ABB said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
