7 months ago
ABB wins $640 mln grid contract in India for thermal, wind power
#Switzerland Market Report
January 10, 2017 / 9:25 AM / 7 months ago

ABB wins $640 mln grid contract in India for thermal, wind power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Transformer maker ABB won a $640 million contract for a 1,830-km (1,137-mile) power link in India to connect thermal and wind power plants with the country's growing urban areas, the Swiss company said in a statement on Tuesday.

ABB won the contract from Power Grid Corporation of India , the national electricity grid operator, to provide equipment for an ultra-high-voltage 800 kilovolt system between Raigarh in central India and Pugalur, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The system, one of the longest in the world, will have the capacity to supply electricity to 80 million people once it is completed in 2019, ABB said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

