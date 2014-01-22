FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB says power division will miss Q4 targets amid charges
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 22, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

ABB says power division will miss Q4 targets amid charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - ABB said on Wednesday its power division would miss quarterly profit targets after $260 million in charges due to project delays following storms in the North Sea and restructuring costs.

“While the performance of four divisions was in line with our expectations during the fourth quarter, the issues we face in power systems are disappointing,” the technology company’s Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a statement.

“This means we will not be able to deliver our profitability target for the division in the quarter.”

ABB said it expected overall earnings per share in the fourth quarter, which it reports on Feb. 13, to be $0.23. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.