ABB sees fourth-quarter net profit of $525 mln
#Energy
January 22, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

ABB sees fourth-quarter net profit of $525 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - ABB said it expected fourth-quarter net profit of $525 million, after a profit warning for its power division earlier on Wednesday.

The Swiss technology group’s financial chief Eric Elzvik made the comments on a call to investors after it said its power division would miss quarterly profit targets because of $260 million in charges due to project delays following storms in the North Sea and restructuring costs.

ABB, which publishes full earnings on Feb. 13, reported third-quarter profit of $835 million in October. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
