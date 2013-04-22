FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB to buy solar power firm Power-One for $1 bln
April 22, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

ABB to buy solar power firm Power-One for $1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Automation technology group ABB said it was buying renewable energy firm Power-One Inc for around $1 billion, an effort to step up its presence in the growing solar inverters market.

ABB said the boards of both companies had agreed that ABB will acquire Power-One at $6.35 per share in cash, a deal which includes Power-One’s net cash of $266 million, ABB said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction would position ABB as a leading global supplier of solar inverters, the “intelligence” behind a solar photovoltaic system, ABB said.

Subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close the second half of 2013.

