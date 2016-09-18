FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB to keep its Power Grids business -Sonntagszeitung
#Switzerland Market Report
September 18, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

ABB to keep its Power Grids business -Sonntagszeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - ** Swiss engineering group ABB has decided to keep its Power Grids division, which was put under review last year, weekly SonntagsZeitung said on Sunday citing a source at the company's headquarters.

** An ABB spokeswoman said all options were still being reviewed, "nothing has changed".

** The company is due to give an update on the future of the unit at its Capital Markets Day on Oct. 4.

** The board will meet at an undisclosed location in Switzerland on Tuesday to discuss the future of the unit, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

** "The management favours keeping the structure in broad terms, so this means that a sale of the power grids business appears unlikely," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
