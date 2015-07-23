FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB says second-quarter profit down 8 pct on oil and gas, strong USD
July 23, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

ABB says second-quarter profit down 8 pct on oil and gas, strong USD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - ABB said on Thursday net profit fell 8 percent in the second quarter due to sluggish demand for the Swiss company’s oil and gas products and the strong U.S. dollar.

The Zurich-based power and automation firm told Reuters last month that a significant slowdown in China, a sharp drop in spending by customers in the oil and gas industry, and U.S. growth rates which are unlikely to match strong year-ago levels would weigh on its results this quarter.

ABB said net profit stood for the three months stood at $588 million from $636 million year-ago, which beat analyst expectations for net profit of $548 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Reporting by Katharina Bart

