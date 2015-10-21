FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB posts third-quarter profit of $577 mln, beating analyst forecasts
October 21, 2015

ABB posts third-quarter profit of $577 mln, beating analyst forecasts

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - ABB posted a better-than-expected third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as the Swiss power grids maker cut costs to offset sluggish business with oil and gas customers and slowing growth in China.

ABB reported a net profit of $577 million. Analysts had expected net profit to fall 28 percent to $527 million.

ABB boosted its operating profit as it cuts costs through a restructuring program and improved performance at its Power Systems business that builds projects like offshore wind farms, the company said in a statement.

“We delivered a 50 basis point improvement in operational EBITA margin and higher operational earnings per share by building on our strong focus on execution, restructuring and cost measures as well as the Power Systems ‘step change’ program,” Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer said. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Anand Basu)

