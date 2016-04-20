FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB Q1 net beats forecast, to make Power Grids review in October
April 20, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

ABB Q1 net beats forecast, to make Power Grids review in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Power grids maker ABB said first-quarter net profit fell less than analysts had forecast as the company’s automation products and services weathered a slump amid low oil prices and weak demand from China.

The Zurich-based company said profit was $500 million, compared to a Reuters poll of analysts that had forecast $426 million. Sales slipped 8 percent to $7.9 billion, compared to a forecast of $8 billion.

The company said it expects to present details of its strategic review of its Power Grids business in October. Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer has said he could sell the business or spin it off, as he faces pressure from activist investor Cevian to boost performance. (Reporting by John Miller)

