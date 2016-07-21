ABB Q2 profit in line, sees uncertain markets

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Industrial robot maker ABB on Thursday reported earnings in line with expectations during its second quarter as the power equipment and automation company pressed ahead with its turnaround plan.

Zurich-based ABB said net profit in the three months ended June 30 fell to $406 million from $588 million a year earlier. The figure was slightly ahead forecasts of $400 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales fell to $8.68 billion from $9.17 billion missing analyst forecasts of $8.79 billion. Order intake, an indication of the future health of the company, fell 8 percent to $8.32 billion from $8.99 billion. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)