FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ABB Q2 profit in line, sees uncertain markets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 21, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

ABB Q2 profit in line, sees uncertain markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 21 (Reuters) - Industrial robot maker ABB on Thursday reported earnings in line with expectations during its second quarter as the power equipment and automation company pressed ahead with its turnaround plan.

Zurich-based ABB said net profit in the three months ended June 30 fell to $406 million from $588 million a year earlier. The figure was slightly ahead forecasts of $400 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales fell to $8.68 billion from $9.17 billion missing analyst forecasts of $8.79 billion. Order intake, an indication of the future health of the company, fell 8 percent to $8.32 billion from $8.99 billion. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.