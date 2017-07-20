UPDATE 1-Swiss group ABB's earnings miss despite rise in orders

(Adds details, background)

By John Revill

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering company ABB reported a weaker-than-expected increase in quarterly net profit on Thursday as higher raw materials prices and overcapacity issues dampened higher orders and a strong performance by its robotics business.

The power transmission and industrial automation group's net profit rose 29 percent to $525 million for the three months ended June 30 from $406 million a year earlier, missing forecasts of $580 million in a Reuters poll.

New orders increased by 3 percent, when currency fluctuations were removed, only the second time in the last two years that new business intake has improved at the company, which makes industrial robots used in the car and food and beverage sectors.

ABB highlighted its robotics and industrial automation businesses as the main drivers behind the improving orders, which offset a decline in electrification products and power grids.

Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer said ABB's order growth had been "broad-based and across all regions," adding the company's digital offering was starting to contribute to growth.

However, earnings were hit by a lower operating profit margin, which fell to 12.4 percent - 0.5 percent lower from a year earlier, as a rise in commodity prices, particularly copper, were not passed on to customers and hurt profitability.

Overcapacity in some businesses also took its toll on the company's operating earnings before interest, tax, and amortization, which fell 7 percent to $1.04 billion.

"While we are pleased with the growth momentum, especially the double-digit order growth in Robotics and Motion, we remain firmly focused on further improving operational execution and our cost base," Spiesshofer said in a statement.

The company retained its cautious outlook for 2017, which it has described as a "transitional year."

Although positive signs were emerging from the United States and growth in China is expected to continue, the overall global market remained affected by modest growth and increased uncertainties, ABB said.

ABB has struggled with falling orders for much of the last two years as many customers stayed on the sidelines amid weak oil prices and political uncertainty and the company's review on whether to keep its power grids division.