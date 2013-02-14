FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2013 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

ABB focuses on costs, fourth-quarter profit beats poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s ABB said it would focus on costs to offset near-term uncertainty about growth in Europe and the U.S. as it posted a narrower-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit.

The world’s biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids, said fourth-quarter net profit fell 27 percent to $604 million, hit by a $350 million charge, flagged in December, to revamp its power systems unit.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast profit of $532 million.

ABB, which competes with Germany’s Siemens, has sought to cut costs to try and combat a sluggish global economy that has sapped demand for factory equipment and prompted clients to postpone big capital expenditure projects. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

