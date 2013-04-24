FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB first-quarter net profit falls 3 pct
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 24, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

ABB first-quarter net profit falls 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group ABB posted a smaller-than-expected net profit in the first-quarter, as clients shied away from big industrial investments and U.S. growth slowed.

The world’s biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids said first-quarter net profit fell 3 percent to $664 million. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of $710 million francs.

Engineering groups like ABB and German rival Siemens are keeping a firm grip on costs as a sluggish global economy saps demand for factory equipment and prompts clients to postpone capital investment. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.