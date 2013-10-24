FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB third quarter net profit rises 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 24, 2013 / 4:19 AM / 4 years ago

ABB third quarter net profit rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group ABB said net profit rose 10 percent in the third quarter, even as orders fell as the awarding of large orders remained slow.

Third-quarter orders fell 2 percent to $9.01 billion, slightly below the average analyst forecast of $9.17 billion, the Swiss company said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit rose 10 percent to $835 million, beating the average forecast of $791 million.

After shelling out more than $10 billion on acquisitions in recent years, ABB is now focusing on integrating those purchases as well as growing its service revenues, an attempt to shield its business from cyclical swings in the global economy. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.