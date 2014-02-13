FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ABB lower sales growth target on sluggish economy
February 13, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

ABB lower sales growth target on sluggish economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB lowered its target for revenue growth on Thursday blaming a slower-than-expected economic recovery and weaker capital spending by its customers.

The company, which makes products as varied transformers used on electric trains and industrial robots, now expects to increase overall sales at a compound organic growth rate of 4-5 percent organically for the 2011-2015 period.

It had previously guided for a growth rate of 7-10 percent including some acquisitions.

ABB posted a 13 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to $525 million, hit by previously flagged charges for storm-related delays to wind projects in the North Sea and restructuring costs in its power systems division.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of $538 million. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

