FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB first-quarter profit hit by weak Power Systems unit
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 29, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

ABB first-quarter profit hit by weak Power Systems unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB posted an unexpected fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday hit by a weak performance in its Power Systems division and charges related to offshore wind projects.

The company, which makes products as varied as transformers used on electric trains and industrial robots, posted an 18 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to $544 million, missing the average analyst forecast of $726 million in a Reuters poll.

Orders dipped 1 percent to $10.358 billion, just shy of the average forecast, as large-orders from utility companies and late-cycle industries remained sluggish.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.