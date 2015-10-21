FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB weighing cost cuts after 'massive contraction' in sector spending -CEO
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 21, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

ABB weighing cost cuts after 'massive contraction' in sector spending -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - ABB Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Spiesshofer said Wednesday the Swiss engineering group is weighing job and cost cuts after a “massive contraction” in industry spending.

He said the contraction has hit spending in the upstream oil and gas sectors and has included customers in China reflecting government investment cuts.

Consequently, the company has begun talks with employees over potential layoffs as it closes production facilities in its Discrete Automation division, trims manufacturing capacity of products including large drives and seeks to lower costs at its headquarters in Zurich.

“It is a tense atmosphere, which you would expect in times like that, but it’s a constructive, forward-looking atmosphere,” Spiesshofer told reporters on a conference call.

ABB on Wednesday posted a 21 percent fall in profit to $577 million, but beat an average forecast of $527 million.

$1 = 0.9535 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.