ABB wins $150 mln order for Saudi Arabian substations
#Switzerland Market Report
August 12, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

ABB wins $150 mln order for Saudi Arabian substations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Grid components supplier ABB said it booked a $150 million order in Saudi Arabia to expand five substations that will help accommodate expanded electricity generation capacity.

ABB said the order from the Saudi Electricity Company , which includes gas-insulated switchgear and automation equipment, was booked in the second quarter of 2015.

With oil and gas reserves driving economic growth, Saudi Arabia is boosting its power generation capacity by more than 50 percent by 2020 to about 91 gigawatts, from less than 60 gigawatts now. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
