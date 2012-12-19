ABB wins order to boost power exchange between Texas and Mexico

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Swiss multinational corporation ABB Ltd won an order worth about $36 million from Texas power company Sharyland Utilities to boost power exchanges between Texas and Mexico.

ABB said it will supply and install a 150-megawatt (MW) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station in Mission, Texas.

The new converter station, which will also be in Mission, expected to enter service in 2014, will work with an identical converter ABB installed in 2007.

The two stations, part of the Railroad DC Tie expansion project, will work in parallel to provide a transmission capacity of up to 300 MW, ABB said.

“The expansion of our HVDC facility from 150 MW to 300 MW is a significant project for us, and we are pleased to partner with ABB once again,” Mark Caskey, senior vice president of Sharyland Utilities said.

Sharyland, which is privately owned by Hunter Hunt and other members of the Ray Hunt family, serves about 45,000 customers in 29 counties throughout Texas. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)