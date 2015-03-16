FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB wins NOK 1.1 bln Statoil power contract
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 16, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

ABB wins NOK 1.1 bln Statoil power contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB has won a 1.1 billion crown ($134 million) contract from Norway’s Statoil to supply power equipment for the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, 200 kilometres offshore, Statoil said on Monday.

Statoil will supply the first phase of Sverdrup with power from the shore and ABB will deliver equipment for both the offshore platform and the onshore facility.

Statoil added that total cost of the power supply to phase 1 of the projects is around 6 billion crowns.

ABB will deliver the equipment in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.