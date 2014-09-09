FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT--ABB sweetens shareholders with $4 bln buyback as sets out new strategy
#Credit Markets
September 9, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

RPT--ABB sweetens shareholders with $4 bln buyback as sets out new strategy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB said on Tuesday it would buy back $4 billion shares, offering a sweetener to investors as it set out lower mid-term sales and profit targets in the face of modest economic growth.

The Zurich-based firm’s Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer is presenting his new strategy in London exactly one year since taking over from his predecessor Joe Hogan.

Spiesshofer, a former management consultant, has spent the past 12 months scrutinising ABB’s businesses and selling off non-core units. He said ABB was passing on the fruits of that “pruning” to shareholders through a share buyback programme.

For the period 2015-2020, ABB said it expects to grow revenues 4-7 percent per year on a like-for-like basis and is aiming for an operating profit margin corridor of 11 to 16 percent.

The new goals replace a medium-term annual sales growth target rate of 5.5-8.5 percent and an operational EBITDA margin target of 13-19 percent for the 2011-2015 period. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
