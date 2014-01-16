FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ABB wins 1.4 bln SEK order from Swedish state rail firm
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 16, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

ABB wins 1.4 bln SEK order from Swedish state rail firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Swedish state rail firm SJ said on Thursday it had placed a 1.4 billion crown ($216 million) order with engineering firm ABB to upgrade its X2000 trains.

SJ is investing 3.5 billion crowns in total in renovating the trains and ABB will undertake the technical engineering, changing out computer and steering systems, among other things, SJ said.

The upgrade will reduce technical problems and enable the trains to go faster. ($1 = 6.4798 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.