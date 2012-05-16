FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

ABB completes purchase of Thomas & Betts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd completed the purchase of U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts Corp, less than a week after EU regulators cleared the pending $3.9 billion takeover.

The United States becomes ABB’s largest market with about $6.6 billion in annual revenue and 19,000 employees, the companies said on Wednesday in a joint statement.

ABB unveiled the deal in January and said that in North America it would double its potential market for low-voltage products to about $24 billion..

EU regulators cleared the deal on May 11 and U.S. regulators approved it on April 30.

Dominic Pileggi will remain Chairman of Thomas & Betts and Charles Treadway, previously Chief Operating Officer, will take over Pileggi’s role as CEO. With the completed transaction, Thomas & Betts shares have ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The ABB Group of companies operates in around 100 countries with 145,000 employees.

