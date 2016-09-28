FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK's Phoenix to buy Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life for $1.22 bln
September 28, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

UK's Phoenix to buy Deutsche Bank's Abbey Life for $1.22 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said it would buy Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance business Abbey Life Assurance Co for 935 million pounds ($1.22 billion) in cash.

Phoenix said it would raise 735 million pounds via a rights issue and use 250 million pounds from a new bank facility to fund the purchase.

The company said the deal would add 10 billion pounds of assets under management and approximately 735,000 policyholders.

Deutsche Bank said the deal would result in a pre-tax loss of about 800 million euros ($895 million), primarily resulting from impairment of goodwill and intangible assets.

$1 = 0.7678 pounds $1 = 0.8937 euros Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

