Jan 14 (Reuters) - Abbey Protection PLC : * Reached agreement on terms of recommended cash acquisition of Abbey

Protection by Markel * Shareholders will be entitled to receive 115 pence in cash for each Abbey

Protection share * Value of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Abbey Protection

is at about £116.5 million * Recommended cash acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital

of co. by Markel * Source text