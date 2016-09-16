FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Abbott in talks to sell its eye-surgery business to J&J - WSJ
September 16, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Abbott in talks to sell its eye-surgery business to J&J - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories is in talks to sell its eye-surgery business to Johnson & Johnson, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

It isn't clear how much J&J would pay for the business, formerly known as Advanced Medical Optics, the Journal reported.(on.wsj.com/2cCpBeK)

Abbott bought Advanced Medical Optics for nearly $1.4 billion in 2009. (reut.rs/2d3TVPf)

Johnson & Johnson and Abbott could not be immediately reached for comments. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

