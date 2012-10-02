FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. judge accepts Abbott misbranding settlement
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. judge accepts Abbott misbranding settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc must pay $700 million in fines and other costs for illegal marketing of its drug Depakote, in line with a p reviously announced settlement, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The pharmaceutical maker said in May it would plead guilty to a misdemeanor violation of misbranding and pay $1.6 billion to state and federal authorities.

Abbott marketed Depakote for conditions including depression, anxiety and drug withdrawal while the drug did not have government approval for those uses, prosecutors said.

A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Abbott at a hearing on Tuesday as part of the broader settlement, the Justice department said.

The settlement includes a $500 million criminal fine, $198.5 million in lost profits and a $1.5 million payment to Virginia state officials. Abbott will be on probation for five years.

That is in addition to an $800 million civil settlement with federal and state officials and $100 million to U.S. states to resolve consumer protection matters.

An Abbott spokesman said the company was pleased to resolve the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.