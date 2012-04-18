FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott beats results forecasts, lifts 2012 view
April 18, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Abbott beats results forecasts, lifts 2012 view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and earnings, fueled by higher sales of its wide array of prescription medicines, nutritional products and medical devices, and the company raised its 2012 earnings forecast.

The company said on Wednesday it earned $1.24 billion, or 78 cents per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $864 million, or 55 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Abbott earned $1.03 per share. Analysts, on average, had forecast $1.00 per share.

Company revenue rose 4.6 percent to $9.46 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $9.36 billion.

