FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Abbott says payoff from Mylan deal surges, as Mylan shares leap
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Abbott says payoff from Mylan deal surges, as Mylan shares leap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show $5.3 billion was proceeds, not a gain)

April 22 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday said its initial proceeds of $5.3 billion from the recent sale to Mylan of part of its generic drug business were now worth more than $7 billion because of appreciation of the stock it obtained in the deal.

Under the transaction, Abbott transfered generic and specialty drugs it had sold in Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to a new publicly traded company in the Netherlands that also included Mylan’s existing businesses.

Abbott received 105 million shares of the combined company, renamed Mylan NV, giving it an ownership stake of about 21 percent. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.