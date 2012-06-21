UPDATE 2-RLPC: Pricing emerges on Abbott's loans

By Michelle Sierra

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Details have emerged on the pricing of the $14.5 billion financing package that backs Abbott Laboratories’ separation into two publicly traded companies, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The facility includes a $7.5 billion, 364-day bridge loan led by administrative agent Morgan Stanley, a $5 billion, five-year revolver led by administrative agent JP Morgan and a $2 billion, five-year revolver led by administrative agent BAML.

The two revolvers will refinance Abbott’s current revolving credits totaling $6.7 billion, of which a $3 billion facility expires in October 2012 and a $3.7 billion facility expires in 2013. The revolvers support the company’s commercial paper program.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are leading the deal.

Pricing is ratings based, though ratings have not been announced. Pricing on the bridge ranges from LIB+125-175 for ratings in the range of A- or better and below BBB. The bridge also includes margin step ups of 25bp every 90 days after funding.

The bridge also includes a 10bp ticking fee and duration fees of 50bp, 75bp and 100bp payable 90, 180 and 270 days after closing.Undrawn pricing on both revolvers ranges between 6bp to 17.7bp for ratings between AA- and under BBB. The drawn spread ranges from 62.5 to 150.

According to an SEC filing, at March 31, Abbott’s long-term debt rating was AA/A1. Commitments are due June 27. The facility is slated to close June 27.

As previously reported by Thomson Reuters LPC, the company is currently in market with the financing that marks the largest loan package year to date in the U.S.

In October 2011, Abbott announced in an SEC filing its plan to separate into two publicly traded companies, one in diversified medical products and the other in research-based pharmaceuticals.

To accomplish the separation, Abbott said it plans to create a new company called AbbVie for its research-based pharmaceuticals business, which will include Abbott’s Proprietary Pharmaceutical Products segment.

Abbott’s spin-off of Proprietary Pharmaceuticals is the largest separation transaction ever in the healthcare sector.

The transaction is expected to take the form of a tax-free distribution to Abbott shareholders of the stock of the newly created pharmaceutical company.

The separation is expected to be completed by the end of 2012.

Abbott is a global healthcare company that develops, markets and manufactures pharmaceuticals and medical products, including nutritionals, devices and diagnostics.