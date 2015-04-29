ABB core profit slides 9 pct on strong U.S. dollar

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss engineering group ABB on Wednesday reported a 9 percent slide in first-quarter core profit as continuing currency headwinds took their toll.

Operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) slid to $949 million from $1.04 billion a year earlier.

ABB, which makes products such as industrial robots and power grid transformers, said the strong U.S. dollar shaved about 10 percentage points of growth off its core profit, while the impact of divestments accounted for another 4 percentage points. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)