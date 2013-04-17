FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott Laboratories posts strong growth
April 17, 2013

Abbott Laboratories posts strong growth

April 17 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories’ quarterly earnings from continuing operations were roughly in line with Wall Street forecasts, rising sharply on demand for the company’s nutritional and diagnostic products.

Abbott, which split off its branded drugs business at the beginning of the year into a new company called AbbVie Inc , on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of $544 million, or 34 cents per share, from continuing operations.

That compared with year-earlier net earnings from continuing operations of $351 million, or 22 cents per share.

