Abbott beats second quarter profit forecast

July 16 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc on Wednesday reported better than expected second quarter earnings, helped by strong sales of its medical diagnostics products.

The company said it earned $466 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter. That compared with $476 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when Abbott took charges for cost savings initiatives and other costs.

Excluding special items, Abbott earned 54 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 51 cents per share.