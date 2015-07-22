FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott profit jumps 68 pct on higher generics sales
July 22, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Abbott profit jumps 68 pct on higher generics sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc reported a 68 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of the company’s branded generics.

The drugmaker’s net income rose to $786 million, or 52 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $466 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 2 percent to $5.17 billion.

Sales in the company’s established pharmaceutical products business, which includes branded generics, rose 31.3 percent to $977 million. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
