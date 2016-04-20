FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott sales and earnings beat estimates
April 20, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Abbott sales and earnings beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, helped by strength across all its businesses.

Net sales were little changed at $4.89 billion, constrained by a stronger dollar. About two-thirds of the company’s products were sold outside the United States in the quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $615 million, or 4 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $719 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Abbott earned 41 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 39 cents per share and revenue of $4.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru

