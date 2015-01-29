FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbott Labs profit beats Street estimates
January 29, 2015

Abbott Labs profit beats Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by re-introduction in China and Vietnam of pediatric milk formula brands.

The company’s net earnings rose to $905 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $589 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Abbott earned 71 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

