Abbott Labs profit beats Street estimates

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by re-introduction in China and Vietnam of pediatric milk formula brands.

The company’s net earnings rose to $905 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $589 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Abbott earned 71 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)