CORRECTED-Abbott $7.70bn tender to be funded by AbbVie

(Corrects tender size to $7.70bn vs $10.55bn)

By Andrea Johnson

Oct 26 (IFR) - Healthcare products-maker Abbott said on Friday it has commenced cash tender offers for $7.70 billion of outstanding notes as part of its plan to split the company in two.

The Illinois-based company is tendering for nine series of notes as it gears up for the spin-off of its proprietary pharmaceuticals business into a company to be called AbbVie.

At the same time, it is creating a company that will retain the Abbott name and focus on medical devices, diagnostics and nutritional products.

It appears as though a big deal could be looming for AbbVie.

The tender, which expires at 5pm New York Central time on Nov 8 unless extended by Abbott, will be funded with a portion of an $8.5 billion dividend the ‘new’ Abbot expects to receive from AbbVie.

Management has indicated that AbbVie is expected to raise just under $16 billion in debt. As a big chunk of that will have to be done quickly because of the tender, it seems likely a sizeable AbbVie deal is on the way.

AbbVie expects to launch an offering of debt securities in order to finance the dividend to Abbott, according to the tender offer.

Abbott expects the AbbVie notes will be offered to qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A, and to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Reg S.

Dealer managers for the tender offer -- who are likely to be involved as leads on the new AbbVie deal -- are Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

Moody’s on Thursday assigned a Baa1 first-time issuer rating to AbbVie and rated Abbot Labs A1 with a stable outlook, revised from negative.

Standard & Poor’s on Friday rated the new AbbVie at A, and lowered the rating on Abbott Labs to A+ from AA.

AbbVie will trade under the ticker symbol ABBV. (Andrea Johnson is a senior IFR analyst based in Florida; Additional reporting by Christopher Reich; Editing by Ciara Linnane)