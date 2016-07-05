FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Abbott wins U.S. approval for stent that absorbs into body
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

Abbott wins U.S. approval for stent that absorbs into body

Susan Kelly

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators said on Tuesday they approved a stent by Abbott Laboratories that is the first designed to be absorbed into the bloodstream after it is implanted.

The stent, called Absorb, is made of a plastic similar to dissolving sutures and offers an alternative to metal stents currently used to prop open arteries cleared of blockages.

Unlike traditional stents that remain in place after implantation, Absorb is designed to disappear fully within three years of the procedure. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
