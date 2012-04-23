Abbott, St Jude expand product promotion pact

April 23 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories Inc and St Jude Medical Inc on Monday said they will jointly promote each others’ cardiovascular products in the United States, allowing both companies to offer a full line of devices to hospitals in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The financial terms were not disclosed, but the companies said it is a multiyear joint initiative that expands on a 2008 agreement.

Abbott manufactures a line of heart stents -- tiny tubular devices that are inserted into diseased arteries to restore the flow of blood to the heart -- as well as products used to treat endovascular disease and structural heart disease.

St Jude manufacturers implantable devices that correct irregular heartbeats, such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators, or ICDs, as well as other cardiology technologies, including ablation catheters and optical coherence tomography imaging products.