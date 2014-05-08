FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abbott says committed to its established pharmaceuticals business
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Abbott says committed to its established pharmaceuticals business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories : * Company CFO, speaking at Deutsche Bank Healthcare conference: * Says may be interested in geographically expanding medical device business * CFO says established pharmaceuticals (branded generics) remain a core company

business * CFO says established pharmaceuticals business is a “fundamental leg” of

company because of abbott’s focus on emerging markets * CFO says company remains committed to established pharmaceuticals business * CFO says price austerity by European regulators regarding branded generics is

“dissipating” * CFO says company’s diabetes business could get boost from non-invasive

glucose monitoring devices

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
